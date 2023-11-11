A Nigerian lady posted a video on TikTok to flaunt her husband, who treats her like a queen

In the heartwarming clip, the woman said she asked her man to prepare food for her, and he did it perfectly

The man stormed the kitchen, prepared egusi soup and pounded yam, and served it to his wife in the romantic clip

A Nigerian lady was treated to a mouthwatering egusi soup and pounded yam by her husband.

In a video she posted on TikTok, the happy wife, Feyii Shara, relaxed in a chair as her husband treated her like a queen.

The man made pounded yam and egusi soup for his wife. Photo credit: TikTok/@feyii_shara.

Source: TikTok

The man was seen in the kitchen as he was busy turning the pounded yam like an expert chef.

His cooking skills became evident because of his confidence in the kitchen and the speed with which he turned the pounded yam.

His wife watched with joy in her heart, and when he finally served the food, she hailed him like a king.

Netizens swooped on the video, with many of them hailing the man as a husband material.

Others jokingly asked the woman's permission to borrow her husband, but she declined.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of a man who prepared food for his wife

@motola_tosyne said:

"What specific prayers did you say sis? I need it in PDF format by tomorrow evening."

@Adaeze Oji Eise said:

"I remember when I had a pregnancy craving for pounded yam & egusi. My ajebo hubby pounded it 4 me. I ate it with tears in my eyes. Emotions were high."

@EU Snipes commented:

"Abeg your husband need babe? Just asking for a friend."

@Awe Roshidat ajoke said:

"Omo where una they jam husband wey sabi cook. I never jam man wey sabi cook."

@Precious said:

"The joy of having a man who can cook."

Lady cracks egg on her husband's head

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a lady cracked an egg on her husband's head when she was cooking, and he was pressing his phone in the kitchen.

The lady said her husband cannot be completely useless in the kitchen and only watch her cook while he enjoys his phone.

The man was stunned by the action taken by his wife, and the video has gone viral, gaining over 2.2 million views.

Source: Legit.ng