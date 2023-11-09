Outrage has trailed a video of a young Nigerian lady happily entering the boot of her boyfriend's car

The 'understanding' girlfriend resorted to the unconventional position after her man's friends occupied the seats in the car

Many people criticised the lady for accepting to stay in the boot, others thought the lady had esteem issues

An emerging video has shown a lady entering her boyfriend's car boot after his friends occupied the seats.

Instagram blog, @thatblackbwoyy, caused a huge stir on social media after sharing the video on the platform.

The lady entered her boyfriend's car boot. Photo Credit: @thatblackbwoyy

Source: Instagram

The blog wrote:

"Aww! Life of a understanding girlfriend ..."

The lady was all smiles, in the video, as she got into the car boot. She and her boyfriend spoke inaudibly as she entered the boot.

At some point, he returned to forcefully slam the boot shut with her in it. A writeup on the clip explained that the car was already full but the lady insisted she must go out with them.

Watch the video below:

Outrage trailed the video

at.lakeside said:

"She is still young......the way the girl is raise is also part of it or she just too humble.she will definitely overcome this behaviour nah small pikin brain dey worry am. The fear is people take advantage of people with this kind of mindset, which is happening here. Il."

olasunkanmidev said:

"Smh! Person 9 months."

iree_mii_dee said:

"If she go suffocate like this the guy go explain tire no evidence well thank God seh person don even record them, small evidence dey."

cremedolly said:

"The girl dosent love herself , the cannot love her like he should because she dosent even love herself to start with."

lalaroy_cap said:

"If her father say make she enter boot she will not agree but look what boyfriend is doing to her."

teddy_bear32323 said:

"Make police con stop una for road check booth.

"Na that time una go know say werey Shey yin.

"Cause you go explain taya."

council_man said:

"Work hard oo, make your pikin no dey do rubbish."

Boyfriend waits patiently as girlfriend gives rich man her number

In a related report, a young man was recorded waiting patiently as his girlfriend exchanged numbers with a rich man.

The video showed the girlfriend blushing and conversing with the affluent man while her boyfriend stood under the scorching sun, displaying remarkable composure and understanding.

The viral video has garnered widespread attention, with some viewers applauding the boyfriend's ability to handle the situation gracefully and maturely.

Man laments over girlfriend's cooking skills

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had lamented over how his girlfriend cooks.

In a TikTok post that has blown up, he videoed the lady as she used a gas cooker in his room and placed an embarrassing caption on it.

The lady appeared not to know that she was being recorded. Some people dragged the young man for embarrassing the lady in such a manner.

Source: Legit.ng