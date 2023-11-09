Internet users have gushed over a video showing a young man, who had been in prison for nine years, reuniting with his family

It was a heartwarming moment to behold as he hugged his mum and lifted her up as they finally saw each other again

To celebrate his freedom, his family treated him like royalty and rolled out the red carpet for his walking

A young man finally reunited with his family members after nine years in prison and was received by them in a sweet manner.

His excited mum, @tmac_inspired, shared a video of their reunion as she announced that their son is finally free.

The prison returnee lifted his mum up. Photo Credit: @tmac_inspired

Source: TikTok

In the TikTok clip, the young man walked into his excited mum's open arms and hugged her. He lifted her up while still hugging her and kissed her cheek.

A man, believed to be his dad, was also on ground to receive the prison returnee, alongside another male family member.

They rolled out a red carpet for him to walk on to celebrate his freedom.

Watch the video below:

The family reunion melted hearts

Cynthia Cee-c said:

"Nigeria my country... U might have to even change compound our neighborhood won't joke with such people."

Holli bee said:

"I just hugged my father for the first time in 30 years it broke me he was in jail my whole life."

Laverne Elmore said:

"I'm so happy for this family. I was there for my son's release after 25 years. He was 15 my only child. What a feeling OMG He's doing great. Thank God."

Tasha166 said:

"This brought tears to my eyes because I went through this as well with my son. God is so good for bringing our children/sons back home safe from prison."

Kadyfofvirgo said:

"Alhamdoulilah, I noticed something too , I think he was holding Muslim prayers mat . Welcome."

T€XÄ$__ said:

"See as he fresh, doesn’t even look like he is coming out a prison, Not in my Country sha, ur family no go recognize u again."

Harley and The Joker said:

"My husband has been down for 15 years he has 2 years left. I can't wait!!!"

Man surprises son at work after 8 years in prison

In a related report, a man had surprised his son at work after eight years in prison.

The reason he was sent to prison was not disclosed, but the reunion sure made netizens emotional.

In a TikTok video that has amassed over six million views, the dad arrived at the large workplace and searched around for his son. Both father and son shared a warm embrace as they met again for the first time in nearly a decade.

Man reunites with daughter after 33 years in prison

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had reunited with his daughter and combed her hair as he returned from prison after 33 years.

In a 1-minute and 47-second clip, the prison returnee explained that he found it difficult his his daughter in her present health condition.

He was sad that her hair was falling off as he combed it due to chemotherapy treatment. The lady shed tears in the video, but it was nice seeing their reunion after the dad spent over three decades in prison.

Source: Legit.ng