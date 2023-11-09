A grateful corps member has excitedly appreciated her husband as she began the one-year national service program

The mother of three saluted her husband as she celebrated him for sponsoring her education and keeping to his words

Her appreciation video with the man melted hearts as many netizens urged her not to forget his sacrifices in the future

Stephanie Agbo, a corps member, has celebrated her husband for sponsoring her education.

Dressed in her khaki, the mother of three saluted her husband and gushed over him while expressing gratitude for his support.

Stephanie searched for admission for 3 years

In a video she shared on TikTok, Stephanie recalled how he kept encouraging her while they searched for admission for years.

She said he promised to sponsor her and kept to his words. In her words:

"...My husband made this possible. Like he kept encouraging me. He kept pushing me. We tried like in different institutions for three years and couldn't get admission.

"We didn't give up. He kept on pushing me. And congratulations to me, I just started my youth service. After God, my baby made it possible. Thank you baby."

She advised women to marry men who are supportive of their dreams.

"Husband wey dey keep to him word na im una go marry. He kept to his words," an excited Stephanie said.

The couple has been married for eight years.

People hailed Stephanie Agbo's husband

NANNAPA said:

"Can u get me someone like ur husband please help."

eyo_ng94 said:

"I hope you will keep his sacrifices in your heart throughout cos some of ur gender go rub am for ei face n make feel he was stupid sending u to schl."

Jane said:

''Even my hubby...that am in nursing school now is all because of him, I greet u sir."

omovie onajite Elizabeth said:

"Respect to your husband dear, God bless him real good.be loyal to him oooooo."

itzberryqueen95 said:

"Me thinking is the father from beginning I think say na prankooo congrats dear."

Bianca 440 said:

"Please don't leave him and marry another person like chinenye, a biig congratulations to you."

DonChris1212 said:

''Because him get the money tomorrow you go remember your ex."

