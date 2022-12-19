A man who just got back from prison after spending 33 years has reunited with his beautiful daughter

The daughter, Lifesizebarbie posted a video on Saturday, December 17, showing when her dad combed her hair

The emotional video has now gone viral and has been viewed over 733k times as of Monday, December 19

A lady posted a video of her dad combing her hair two days after he was released from prison.

The video which also shows that the lady suffered cancer was posted on Saturday, December 17, by Lifesizebarbie.

The man combed his daughter's hair after his return from prison. Photo credit: TikTok/@lifesizebarbie90.

Source: UGC

As of Monday, December 19, the emotional reunion video has received 733k views on TikTok alone.

Video of a man combing his daughter's hair

In the 1 minute and 47 seconds clip, the dad explained that he found it difficult seeing his daughter in her present health condition.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The lady captioned the video:

"My dad was released from prison 12/6 after 33 years And jumped right into action for his baby girl. Every daughter needs her father."

He was sad that her hair was falling off as he combed it due to chemotherapy treatment.

The lady shed tears in the video, but it was nice seeing their reunion after the dad spent 33 years in prison.

The man was in high spirits as he encouraged people not to give up if faced with health challenges like cancer.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from Tiktok users

@Megan said:

"Oh mama your tears make me cry. You are so gorgeous with it without hair! Not only beautiful but STRONG!"

@Ley commented:

"Welcome home to your dad and I’m praying for you girly. Gained a new follower."

@Polish_Me_Perfectly said:

"Cut it because you are beautiful with or without it. And the pain of losing some everyday is to much."

@emmakowane commented:

"Oooh what a wonderful dad. My girl you are lucky to have a dad like him."

Lady reunites with her mother after spending 23 years in USA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a lady returned home after spending 25 years in the USA.

The lady was seen in a viral video hugging her mother in an emotional way.

The woman even attempted to lift her daughter up out of joy.

Source: Legit.ng