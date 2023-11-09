A Nigerian man picked up a baby by the roadside in 2022 and proceeded to care for the child despite the risks involved

He has posted an update on Twitter to show Nigerians how the child is fairing under his care after one year

The child has started school, and the man, Ben Kingsley, showed when he went to the child's school to attend an open-day event

Ben Kingsley, the Nigerian man who picked up a child by the roadside in 2022, has shown how the baby is glowing.

Ben took the child under his care last year after he found her languishing and at the point of death.

Ben attended a school open day on behalf of the child. Photo credit: Twitter/@Benking443.

He started caring for the baby despite not knowing its parents or who dumped it by the roadside.

The child has been under Ben's care for a year, and the baby has been growing fast and making progress in the various stages of life.

In the latest post he shared on Twitter, Ben showed when he was at the child's school to attend an open-day event.

He said on Twitter:

"I had to leave early from work to attend the school Open Day. I never knew there's a thing like Open Day until now."

Nigerians praise Ben for his kindness

@_Marj_1_ said:

"She don dey grow o. Impressive. she will soon start taking the selfies."

@flakkyBanky said:

"Look at how daddy and daughter are looking fresh. God's love, blessings, and protection continually be with you both."

@toideve said:

"Open day, also known as PTA Meeting for those of us wen den born that year. You are doing well, brotherly. God bless you and your daughter."

@NgoziToksOsu commented:

"So lovely to see! You are such a proud dad, and she is such a precious little girl. Bless you both."

