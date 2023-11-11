A Nigerian lady posted a photo showing how her father left detailed instructions for her baby brother

The man had wanted his son to clean the house and he wrote the note with instructions on how he would do the cleaning

The man also left some money for the young boy, telling him the N500 was to motivate him to do the job

A Nigerian lady posted photos of a handwritten note her father kept for her younger brother.

The handwritten note contains funny instructions on how the boy would clean the house and earn a reward.

The dad asked the boy to clean the house. Photo credit: Twitter/@pejubabyy and Getty Images/The Good Brigade.

Source: Twitter

In the note, the father told his son to make sure the house was cleaned thoroughly and that there was a reward attached.

He told the young boy he left N500 for him as a motivation for him to do the job at hand. He specifically mentioned that there was water already in the bucket and that nothing else should be added to the water.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The detailed instructions got many netizens laughing, with some concluding that the boy could be the last born of the house.

Sharing the post on Twitter, @pejubabyy wrote:

"My daddy leaving a note for my baby brother. I have been laughing for 20 minutes."

See the note below:

Netizens react to dad's handwritten note

@_littlehuman_ said:

"You just know say na last born."

@victoiree747 said:

"Daddy wey dey pamper."

@adepeju_o said:

"Daddy said “DONT ADD ANYTHING” in capital letters….. before Oreofe will empty full bottle of tile cleaner in the bucket."

@bobwin_plumbings_nd_water_work said:

"Wow! So na money, parent dey use motivate der children? Back den na insult and beating."

abisolababy_peperempe said:

"Imagine the kind of motivation an adult like me needs."

@beddingsbymobee said:

"Don’t Add Anything!!! Before you waste all the soap in the house."

Man surprised by his daughter's career prospect

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian father posted a photo of his daughter's graduation brochure to show the public what the young girl wants to become.

In the space where she was required to write about her future career ambitions, the girl wrote that she would like to be a Ninja.

The girl's father and author, Obinna Udenwe, was surprised after he flipped the school brochure and saw his daughter's career prospects.

Source: Legit.ng