A Nigerian man has gone viral after showing off the incredible transformation of his adopted baby

Years ago, he took the baby home after she was abandoned by her mentally challenged mother

Social media users have reacted massively to the post with many showering accolades on him

A young Nigerian man identified as Ben-Kingsley Nwashara has shared new photos of his adopted baby.

Ben went viral after taking home a two-year-old baby who was abandoned by the roadside.

Man flaunts transformation of baby abandoned by mum

Source: TikTok

It was further disclosed that the two-year-old child was neglected and abandoned by the roadside by her mentally challenged mother.

Following the sad incident, Ben carried the baby to the police station and later took her home.

After adopting her, he promised that he would take care of her schooling till she got her doctorate degree.

Man flaunts transformation of baby girl he adopted

In a new video, the proud father showed off the little girl's current look and netizens were amazed.

From a baby abandoned in the streets to a beautiful toddler, her transformation is indeed remarkable.

Reactions trail video of abandoned baby's transformation

Social media users stormed the comments section to praise the young man

@anarevee said:

"I will never forget this video it made me believe we're also angels on earth. God will continue to enrich you every day of ur life amen."

@happyabuguri commented:

"You are doing so well my brother, may God continue to bless you."

@doriskessie said:

"As u put smile on this beautiful girl, God will hear ur prayers always."

@uwatijoyoseghale said:

"Oh my God on believable you really done a great job on this beautiful queen. Thank you."

@catduff1 said:

"This is such a beautiful story. She has grown up so lovely bless her."

@mamabs_kitchen added:

"God knew you needed each other. What an awesome father you are xoxo."

Watch the video below:

