A female soldier who welcomed a child showed the baby off in a TikTok video, which fascinated many of her followers

The new mother had the child wrapped in military camouflage, and she was also dressed in her military uniform

She was seen saluting and gesturing in the front of a house while the baby watched with amazement

Watch the video below:

Netizens react as female soldier welcomes baby

Juneabby said:

"What does the baby say in this? It's the way it's wrapped that keeps me there."

@kenterlyvelcy reacted:

"From the womb, this baby is enduring under this girl."

@Sayoo0308 reacted:

"Let's focus on how to wrap the baby."

@Montrevil Myrlise said:

"Please tell me her grandmother's reaction after the video please."

