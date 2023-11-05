A bride, whose parents are Deeper Life Church pastors, saw her makeup removed on her wedding day

According to the bride's makeup artist, the lady's parents did not approve of such and her mum ordered all to be cleaned

Mixed reactions trailed a video showing the bride's makeup being cleaned off as some people frowned at it

An emerging video of a bride's makeup being cleaned on her wedding day has generated a buzz online.

The makeup artist of the bride narrated how she was booked for a two-day bridal event with specific instructions on makeup.

The female pastor ordered the removal of her daughter's makeup. Photo Credit: @instablog9ja

The bride specifically informed her of the need for soft makeup. The artist said she did not know the gravity of that directive until what she saw on the wedding day.

The makeup artist shares her discovery

In a video seen on X, the bride's mum, who is a Deeper Life pastor, ordered that the bride's makeup be wiped off totally before she changed for her traditional wedding.

The artiste realised the bride's parents are both pastors and did not approve of makeup. The bride eventually adhered to her parents' directive and carried on with her wedding duties after having her face cleaned.

The clip shared by @instablog9ja caused a stir online.

Watch the video below:

People comment on the wedding incident

@smex4real said:

"My uncle ( Muslim) didn't allow the bride and groom ( his son) to dance on their wedding day, he said it doesn't go along with Islamic laws ..... The bride wasn't happy but she's got no choice than to comply..."

@Roy_O_Banon said:

"Na him wan marry him daughter??? Mtcheew ... They'll tell u not to be after things of the world but they have fleets of cars and the latest electronic gadget's.. na mumu go allow pastor deceive am."

@realjecybaby said:

"But this decision should have been for the husband to make. The father dey over step his boundary."

@official_adags said:

"Parents will always see you as a child no matter how old you are.

"Nothing concern them."

@Saodami1 said:

"The last statement made me smile, she got married to the love of her life, she don honor her parents' wishes till wedding day, now, her marriage is in her hands and that of her husband's."

