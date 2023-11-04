A video from an absentia wedding has surfaced on the internet and got many social media users talking

In the absence of the groom, his picture was used for the occasion, quite to the surprise of some Nigerians

The way the bride behaved with the picture in the video did not sit well with many ladies as they shared their thoughts on it

Mixed reactions have trailed a video from an absentia wedding involving a Nigerian bride.

An X user, identified as @Folasheycrown22, shared the video on the platform with the question:

"Ladies can you agree on Absentia wedding with your partner?"

Bride kissed the grom's picture. Photo Credit: @Folasheycrown22

Source: Twitter

As the caption read, the groom was unexplainably absent and this led to the bride using his picture in his stead.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In the clip, she kissed the picture like he was present and knelt before it, quite to some ladies' disgust.

Some ladies argued that they couldn't do an absentia wedding.

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions trail the absentia wedding video

@Oldynamo18 said:

"Giving funeral vibes."

@Azul_Eps said:

"It doesn’t make any sense sha Buh if there was a tangible reason. Good then."

@momentswtbreezy said:

"So, I’ll be dancing by myself and doing all the engagement serenren sitting alone? I’d rather not have a wedding at all."

@marie_mimmie said:

"Must they do a wedding ceremony??? He could have simply sent his people to pay the bride price and also be present via zoom…

"This looks really awkward."

@_Lola_de said:

"The only when I have seen, is the lady and her husband were outside the country. So the family came together and did introduction."

@ROyefunke said:

"This is serious o, well it depends.

"If only I know the person and have conversation with him physically before, then I can go for that."

@selormofori42 said:

"Who dey marry in my absence. Wedding wey i never know of? God for bid."

Lady weds with her man's picture

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had married with her man's picture.

Photos from the wedding occasion were shared on a Facebook group, Igbo Rant HQ, by Vivian Chizoba.

Legit.ng gathered that the unidentified lady had met the man on Facebook. The two then agreed to the wedding following a series of chats and phone conversations.

The man was said to have sent some money along with his picture for the wedding, stressing that he was busy abroad and could not make it in person.

Source: Legit.ng