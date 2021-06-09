- A lady who was having her wedding at the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries was made to wipe off her makeup

- According to the regulations of the Pentecostal church, ladies are not allowed to make up

- Photos that were taken of the bride before and after wiping off the masterpiece have since gone viral

A stunning young lady was asked to wipe off her makeup before entering a Pentecostal church for her wedding ceremony after carefully adorning herself in it.

The story along with the pictures that were initially shared on the Instagram handle of the makeup artist, Peenfaces, has since gone viral.

According to the makeup artist, the lady had to clean her make-up for church service which made her (the artist) frustrated and angry because she had to start the makeup from scratch for the reception.

Although Peenfaces admitted that there was not enough time after the church service to remake the lady up for the reception, she was able to get her together in 10 minutes.

"We barely even have enough time for touch-ups not to talk about starting the make-up afresh. I was anxious because I had just 10 mins to fix Her makeup, but then God came through for me," she said.

It is reported that the church where this happened is called the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, which is a Pentecostal denomination often abbreviated as MFM.

