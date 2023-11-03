A Nigerian lady visited her late mother's grave and she recorded a video of the touching moment

In the short video, the lady was spotted using water and detergent to wash the grave to make it clean

The video touched a lot of people on social media and they took to the comment section to communicate with the lady

A Nigerian lady received many condolence messages after showing people her late mother's grave.

The lady was spoted at the grave site when she visited the place to keep it sparkling clean.

In a video she posted on social media, the lady, Ade Ife referred to her mother as her gold.

She went to the grave side with a broom, water and detergent. She first started by sweeping the grave.

She then poured water and detergent on it and went ahead to wash it to keep it neat.

Adeife captioned the video:

"RIP my gold."

Numerous netizens related with Adeife's video after she shared it on TikTOk. Many who commented on it also said they have lost one or both parents.

One of those who commented said they lost both father and mother on the same day.

Netizens console Adeife over her mother's death

