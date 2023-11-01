A TikTok user has shared her love story of how she initiated contact with her now-fiance by asking for his number

The woman revealed that despite being the one who approached him, their relationship has been full of mutual affection and respect

The video also showed the moment he popped the question and she said yes, proving that their love was meant to be

A woman has taken to TikTok to share the inspiring story of how she met her fiance and how he proposed to her in a romantic way.

The woman, who goes by the username @, revealed that she was the one who made the first move when she saw him and then later asked for his phone number.

lady proposed to her boyfriend. Photo credit: TikTok/@i_am_evelyn

Source: TikTok

She added that despite being the one who initiated the contact, their relationship has been full of love, trust, and support.

They have been together for over two years and have never looked back. The video also showed the heartwarming moment when he got down on one knee and asked her to marry him, while holding a beautiful ring.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

She happily accepted his proposal and hugged him, as their friends cheered them on.

The video has gone viral on TikTok thousands of views and comments from people who praised their love story and wished them well.

Many people also commended the woman for being confident and brave enough to make the first move, and said that it paid off for her in the end.

Watch the video below:

Kelly said:

"Abeg make nobody ask for my number, life too hard."

Qwinlaura312 wrote:

"I can only admire guys I can't walk up to them and ask for number."

Kenny777k commented:

"Better de ask for numbers now oh make u no turn option B But at the same time de collect numbers from matured once no be babyboys."

Halfhuman_xx:

"First step: take a bold step."

Nurse Mimi:

"How didu start with the bold step."

Ramzzy:

"Who is in for bold step."

Lawrencia:

"Unah No dey quick shear update."

User9146564201758:

"From today any beautiful girl that will ask for my number, i will marry her."

Iris stitches:

"Pride won't allow me, I hope I don't die single."

Jesse99:

"Na who go take bold step for me."

Nigerian lady kneels with ring as she proposes to her man in video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video of a Nigerian lady surprising her man with a marriage proposal has gone viral on TikTok.

In what looks like a celebratory occasion, owing to the arrangement of the scene, the lady suddenly went on her knees before her man.

She brought out an engagement ring and, with a smile on her face, stretched it forth to her boyfriend.

Source: Legit.ng