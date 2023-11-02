"Rich Man Pikin”: Nigerian Kids Cry Out as Mother Hires Keke Napep to Pick Them From School
- A viral video shows how a mother was confronted by her children for picking them up from school with Keke napep
- The children were clearly embarrassed by their mother’s choice of transport and did not hide their feelings
- The eldest child, a girl, told her mother that she should have parked the tricycle outside the school and quietly called them out, instead of bringing it inside and humiliating them
A video that has gone viral on social media captures the moment a mother faced the wrath of her children for showing up at their school with a tricycle, also known as Keke napep.
The children, who felt ashamed by their mother’s mode of transport, vented their anger and frustration at her.
The oldest child, a girl, scolded her mother for bringing the tricycle inside the school premises and causing them embarrassment.
She suggested that her mother should have parked the tricycle outside the school gate an d discreetly called them out, instead of exposing them to the ridicule of their classmates and teachers.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Kelvin reacted:
"Rich man pikin say she don pass level to Dey enter Ke Ke o."
Joylisa said:
"Rich kids."
User6363665:
"Meanwhile sapa hold me for waist here."
Chukwukafirm:
"I no blame Dem na rich man pikin walai if Dem try de other side of life, Dem go know say Keke na private jet."
Jamjam:
"Keke wey me dey always enjoy during campus days... Boya the keke no fine sha."
Nanyachukwunwa:
"Haaa chaiii tell them how u trek to school."
Ne_lly:
"You see say men no Dey get wahala, we Dey happily accept anything wey we see."
Humble6367336:
"Make una Dey enter keke make my papa see money to give us food abeg."
Peppy:
"Nah yoU do am sha."
