A viral video shows how a mother was confronted by her children for picking them up from school with Keke napep

The children were clearly embarrassed by their mother’s choice of transport and did not hide their feelings

The eldest child, a girl, told her mother that she should have parked the tricycle outside the school and quietly called them out, instead of bringing it inside and humiliating them

A video that has gone viral on social media captures the moment a mother faced the wrath of her children for showing up at their school with a tricycle, also known as Keke napep.

The children, who felt ashamed by their mother’s mode of transport, vented their anger and frustration at her.

The oldest child, a girl, scolded her mother for bringing the tricycle inside the school premises and causing them embarrassment.

She suggested that her mother should have parked the tricycle outside the school gate an d discreetly called them out, instead of exposing them to the ridicule of their classmates and teachers.

Kelvin reacted:

"Rich man pikin say she don pass level to Dey enter Ke Ke o."

Joylisa said:

"Rich kids."

User6363665:

"Meanwhile sapa hold me for waist here."

Chukwukafirm:

"I no blame Dem na rich man pikin walai if Dem try de other side of life, Dem go know say Keke na private jet."

Jamjam:

"Keke wey me dey always enjoy during campus days... Boya the keke no fine sha."

Nanyachukwunwa:

"Haaa chaiii tell them how u trek to school."

Ne_lly:

"You see say men no Dey get wahala, we Dey happily accept anything wey we see."

Humble6367336:

"Make una Dey enter keke make my papa see money to give us food abeg."

Peppy:

"Nah yoU do am sha."

