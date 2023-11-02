Nigerians have reacted to the thought-provoking message a fresh medicine graduate left for guests on the back of the jotter he shared

The young man funnily advised medicine aspirants against the profession and also had a message for non-aspirants

His jotter warning sparked a debate on social media as people argued over which course was the toughest

A fresh medicine graduate has left many in stitches with the write-up he put at the back of the jotter shared to guests.

Dr Victor Anezie Eze was inducted into the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria on October 27, 2023, in Enugu.

Dr Victor Anezie Eze left a thought-provoking write-up at the back of jotter shared to guests. Photo Credit: Eze Victor Silver, David Iyenyorochi Obi

The interesting warning on Dr Victor Anezie Eze's jotter

The young man sounded a note of warning to medicine aspirants and had a message for non-aspirants. The write-up at the back of the jotter read:

"Y'all have rushed and flipped to this back cover expecting me to dey appreciate una for what una no do, shey?

"Lmao, make I bend!

"Shaa, if you are still an aspirant, avoid Medical School. If you're already studying something else, you don't know what God has done for you.

"Still on still,

"Love, Anezi."

A Facebook user, David Iyenyorochi Obi, who shared the jotter on the platform remarked that the coming generation would be an interesting one.

Dr Victor Anezie's graduation celebration jotter sparked reactions

Philemon Agba said:

"If you don Dy teaching hospital for clinicals you go understand; Consultant go wan use questions finish these guys.

"I don dy avoid Medical school from my mama womb."

Ibe Mercy Chigozie said:

"Why discourage others?

"When you know after the painful stress there is gain."

Amora Archibong said:

"Visit engineering fr a week n u will know dt medicine z jux learning."

Stephen Uramah said:

"The guy graduated from my school... Omo, we dey see shege on a regular.

"Only me and my fellow UNEC students can relate.

"Congratulation one again man, God has lifted you bro."

Samuel Onifade said:

"Well, if 'passion' is the only thing you have, stay away, it won't carry you through.

"There are some mental frustrations you'd encounter that'd make you curse your passion.

"Just be extremely disciplined and be ready to work a lot."

Nelson Mmesoma said:

"It's the way some of you here are comparing courses like Architecture to Medicine.

"Even me wey dey do Engineering no fit talk that thing, guy!

"You really don't know what it is to study a medical course, not to talk of the oga patapata of them all, Medicine.

"I rest my case."

