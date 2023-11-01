A Nigerian woman has taken to social media to lament over her little kid's surprising food preference

According to her, she saved so many baby food videos with the intention of introducing them to the kid

A video of her baby enjoying a solid food of swallow and soup has stirred massive reactions on social media

A Nigerian mum, Amaka, has cried out over her baby's preference for solid food as against what she had in mind.

In a viral TikTok clip that has amassed over two million views, Amaka showcased her fine baby as she fed him swallow, a solid meal.

Amaka noticed her baby preferred swallow. Photo Credit: @vibe_with_amaka

Source: TikTok

The woman lamented that she saved many baby food videos to introduce to the kid's meal, but he seemed to have other plans.

In the clip, Amaka's kid smiled cutely as he rushed the solid food she fed him. Sharing the clip on TikTok, Amaka wrote:

"At this point, i give up."

Watch the video below:

Mothers share their thoughts on Amaka's baby's food choices

user6701272384044 said:

"Exactly my baby at 6 months. He eats everything I eat but his own food is where he draws the line."

Hayzead said:

"My daughter started eating swallow at 2 months. I was shocked she refused all the food and cereal."

mod_style said:

"Hmmmm I will keep saying it na our great grandmother and great grandfather they are sending now oooo."

Bridget Dominic said:

''Hunger don melt this one before him come, so no weapon of liquid food formed against me shall prosper."

000Benny_Benny said:

"Did you ask him before buying it? Na you buy Wetin him no send you."

mails4mena said:

"Understanding baby says mummy stop wasting money give m better swallow."

Tiisetso Wagner said:

"I’m South African with a Nigerian baby, he denies all SA’n food and only eats Nigerian food. I’m certain he came back as his grandfather."

Newborn baby rejects pap and milk

In another related report, a newborn baby had rejected pap and milk, preferring fufu instead.

Her mother explained in a video that the girl does not eat like every other baby who likes baby food.

She said her daughter preferred to be fed with fufu and well-prepared soup like an adult. People who watched the video of the kid eating were surprised at her familiarity with fufu and soup.

Cute baby eats swallow like an adult

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a baby girl was recorded eating swallow like an adult.

In a TikTok video, a big lump of the local food was served to her with a nice soup full of meat and fish.

She became happy and ate the fufu joyfully, unlike some children who would love to eat only baby food. She swallowed lump after lump as an adult fed her. There was no respite in the swallowing until she took a break to drink water.

