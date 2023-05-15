A Nigerian mother has posted a video of her daughter, who is always more comfortable eating fufu than baby food

In a video posted on TikTok, the mother said her little daughter does not like 'akamu' or milk but prefers strong food

A video of the little girl swallowing fufu like an adult has gone viral and generated comments on TikfTok

A Nigerian baby who prefers fufu instead of baby food has stunned many people on TikTok.

The girl's mother posted a video showing when the girl diligently swallowed fufu like an adult.

The baby girl prefers to eat fufu instead of milk and akamu. Photo credit: TikTok/@ucheubah_official.

Source: TikTok

Her mother explained in the video that the girl does not eat like every other baby who likes baby food.

Video shows Nigerian baby who prefers fufu

Surprisingly, the baby does not like 'akamu', baby milk or other children's foods used by kids in her age bracket.

She said her daughter prefers to be fed with fufu and well-prepared soup like an adult.

People who have seen the video of how the girl eats are surprised at her familiarity with fufu and soup.

She takes the food with speed and swallows same like an adult. The interesting video was posted by @ucheubah_official.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@chimezieubah76 said:

"She understands the economy of Nigeria so thank God for her."

@off_icial Stephanie commented:

"God may I give birth safely with a sound and healthy baby amen."

@Steady said:

"Children that are born nowadays are our grandparents, not kids again."

@terry_mike64 commented

"I dey like this kid children wey dey eat anything."

@Loveth Sunday5502 said:

"Please make sure you do the fufu yourself because some market woman uses bleach to make fufu."

@user3661080662435 said:

"Madam thank God oo, because she is not stressing you."

@user9223607999548 commented:

"Strong Africa queen. Thank God for you and your princes."

Source: Legit.ng