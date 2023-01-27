A fine baby girl has been seen in a viral video properly doing justice to a big lump of fufu as if she is an adult

The baby girl who ate without crying is said to like fufu more than baby food, meaning it is her favourite food

TikTok users who have come across the video have been stunned by the girl's interesting eating habbit

A trending TikTok video has shown a beautiful baby girl eating fufu properly like a hungry adult.

In the video, a big lump of the delicacy was brought and served to her with a nice soup full of meat and fish.

The baby eats the fufu like an adult. Photo credit: TikTok/@teeandtonyy.

Source: UGC

She became happy and ate the fufu joyfully unlike some children that would love to eat only baby food.

Viral video of a baby girl eating fufu

She swallowed lump after lump as she was fed by an adult. There was no respite in the swallowing until she took a break to drink water.

The girl's parents have said she likes swallow more than baby food. They also said she slept for a long time after she finished eating.

The way she downed the food with the nice soup has stunned netizens who have seen the video posted by @teeandtonyy.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Ashlee Williams said:

"The fufu slap so cute."

@blessingfame said:

"Chai I can just imagine the long nap afterwards lol."

@tananana156 said:

"This baby is gonna be strong."

@Bern md said:

"We may be in out birth land! But we bring up our children with our traditional foods."

@Lilliana reacted:

"Did she slap that fufu?"

@Sheri Momodu commented:

"Correct pickin. I love this."

@user756597377213 said:

"Who else saw the cute baby slapping the fufu?"

@Chugy DDH faith reacted:

"Good girl you know good things."

@noliailunga947 said:

"You gotta slap that fufu small!!! It's the only way it tastes better."

Source: Legit.ng