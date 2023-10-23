A man who worships in the same church as Chef Dammy has revealed that the cook fell out with her pastor and church because of money

The man said the real problem started when Chef Dammy transferred N700,000 to her family from the money realised from the 120-hour cookathon

The chef was reportedly verbally attacked by some church members who felt unhappy about her handling of the money realised

A new twist has emerged as to why Chef Dammy fell out with her pastor and the Spirit Word Mission.

Chef Dammy was the poster girl during a 120-hour cookathon organised by the Spirit Word Mission.

The chef became popular after doing a 120-hour cooking marathon. Photo credit: Instagram/Chef Dammy and FIJ.

According to a story published by the Foundation for Investigative Journalism, FIJ, Chef Dammy's freedom was taken from her after the cookathon.

Her phone and social media passwords were managed by the church, a situation she did not like.

A source from the church told FIJ:

“She was restricted, as her phone and ATM card were with the organisers of the cook-a-thon. A lot of people couldn’t reach her by phone calls and she couldn’t reply her social media messages also. She personally told me that she wasn’t enjoying herself anymore and that she wanted to go back to her previous life, where she had her freedom.”

How the problem all started:

After the 120-hour cooking marathon, Chef Dammy's church started preparing for a new cookathon, in which she would also be the poster chef.

This did not go down well with her as, according to FIJ's source, she was yet to recover from the earlier cookathon.

“Dammy didn’t want to do another cook-a-thon as she was even yet to recover from the one she had just finished. Her family also immediately rejected that proposal, which got the church organisers angry.

Dammy's family were unhappy to hear about the new cookathon, and they reported the matter to the Ekiti State Government. The church was summoned and asked to release Dammy's phone and social media passwords to her.

Things got to a head when Dammy transferred N700k to her family, as, according to the source, this marked a serious turning point in the crisis between the chef and pastor Jeremiah.

“Some of us in the church who had listened to both sides didn’t join the church to hate Dammy as they wanted. While we were still looking for the way forward, they heard that Dammy had transferred N500,000 to her mum and N200,000 to her elder brother out of the N1.2 million in her own account. The church became angry."

Chef Dammy says she is in constant fear for her life

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Chef Dammy had told Nigerians to hold her pastor responsible should anything happen to her.

In an Instagram post, the chef said she has been living the constant fear of her life.

She threatened to tell the whole world what happened during and after the cooking marathon.

