A Nigerian man who is in a relationship with an old oyinbo woman has shared a video of her on TikTok

The man sang in his car in the presence of the woman who smiled back at him as he continued filming

Many Nigerians in the man's comment section said he has hit the jackpot by having the woman as his love partner

A young Nigerian man, @willchukz, has made a very short video to show people the love of his life as he sang along to the song coming out from his car's sound system.

The man panned his camera towards an old oyinbo woman sitting beside him as she smiled at him. The countenance of the man showed that he is happy with his love life.

People said he has turned his client into a lover. Photo source: @willchukz

Source: TikTok

Nigerian man and his oyinbo lover

Many people in his comment section were all about his luck in getting an oyinbo woman as a lover, as some suggested his financial future is secure with such a relationship.

There was a lady who funnily hoped an oyinbo woman would not marry her future husband.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 200 comments with more than 14,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Nobodycares said:

"E reach your turn you go Dey carry Elon musk sister come where Evian Dey."

@Malaga said:

"All this Benin boys una don start."

@tinanice04 said:

"Make any Oyibo woman no marry my future husband oo."

@Therejectedston said:

"All this Benin boys sef... Una too do."

@Goody IC said:

"Everybody dey chat client e reach your turn you go carry am from house to confirm evain dey... abeg give location make i go carry my own."

@Alessandra The GREAT said:

"Client when everybody dey manage e go reach some people turn them go root am come naija nor b so o."

@Jackson Uge asked:

"You don carry mama reach house?"

@JQ said:

"Where una Dey see this mamas?"

@TitiQueens said:

"My brother this one wey you dey follow edede how you want take cheat I hear say Dem dey get gun."

Source: Legit.ng