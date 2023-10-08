A lady who had missed so many classes because she was fasting in her room was visited by her colleagues

The lady looked lean because she had not been taking food or water as her friends advised her to take some fruits

Many people who watched her video wondered where she got the strength to stay away from food for long

A video showing some students going to the house of their classmate who they had not seen in class has stirred reactions online.

The clip revealed that the student, Janet, had been fasting for 30 days without water and food. All her classmates gathered in her compound and knocked on her window.

The lady's classmates were worried about her. Photo source: @joyce_uguru

Source: TikTok

Student fasted for 30 days

The students insisted that they wanted to see Janet. The lady looked lean when she opened the door because she had not been eating.

Her classmates asked her to take fruit at least, but Janet said God instructed her to go on the long fasting. Her video was shared by @joyce_uguru.

What expert said about fasting

The American National Institutes of Health had this to say on fasting:

"For some, fasting may cause problems. For example, studies have found that people who regularly fast more than 16 or 18 hours a day have a higher risk of gallstones. They’re also more likely to need surgery to remove the gallbladder."

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ferdish lady said:

"If I no reduce my spending I go soon join Janet for this fasting soon."

miky_nash said:

"Help me tell Janet say something is wrong with her if na pastor tell her."

johnbruno125 said:

"If Janet swear for person during this period ehn, make i no why e no go work."

user4385327486014 said:

"Heaven acknowledge all in your heart Janet."

Desire said:

"This is so touching and emotional. sis Janet I wish you a fresh Grace, unction and your voice shall be heard, more blessings dear."

AlutaQueen said:

"Person wey go hide Dey drink garri for night?"

Lucy prestige said:

"Omo if i wake-up and come no eat by at least 8:00 am my eye go dey turn until I faint."

Blessing.O said:

"I chop 2 slice of bread in the morning before I went to school I fainted trice I was rushed to the kitchen to eat 3 wraps of fufu."

Source: Legit.ng