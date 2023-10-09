An old picture of Janet, a Nigerian student, who embarked on a 30-day fast has been shared on social media

The lady missed so many classes at school while fasting, and was visited by her worried classmates

According to Janet who was advised to take fruits, God instructed her to do 30 days fast without water or food

Nigerians have reacted to an emerging picture of Janet, a young lady who embarked on a 30-day fast in her room.

TikTok user, @king_of_lambaa, shared a picture of Janet, showing how she looked before she began the dry fast.

Janet fasted for 30 days. Photo Credit: @king_of_lambaa

Source: TikTok

Janet's fast became public knowledge after her classmates visited her, with one of them sharing a video from the visit online.

"This is how she now looks like. She's now slimmer with no energy.

"...We're just worried and prays she recovers,''@joyce_uguru wrote as she shared a video of Janet.

Janet reportedly fasted without taking food or water and refused her classmates' advise to have fruits.

The reason for her fast is still unknown.

See Janet's picture below:

People reacted to Janet's picture

user8350435525537 said:

"The Holy Spirit was with her I did a dry fast of 3 days Esther fast but I almost collapsed the last day but God’s grace walked with me I finished."

Blessed ghurl said:

"She will be okay the lord has a reason why he instructed her to do so for the bible says man will not live on bread alone but by the word of God."

Anneka841 said:

"My aunt did this for two months and now she is no more. She died Oct 5, 2023, she would tell us that she trusts in God."

CHERISH said:

"Today ends her fasting, I pray God grant her all the strength she needs to recover."

Ego_Oyibo said:

"My friend’s father tried this and almost died ☹️☹️. Nawao God is her strength."

Annabelw007 said:

"Best way to loss weight omo I’m doing this God bless me I lose weight yi no pass like that."

user2413106823765 said:

"Every new level in spirituality requires preparation. Her life would never be the same again..."

MARA CHI said:

"Even God said do the right thing at the right time he no say overdo she sure say nah God voice she hear."

Pastor dies attempting 40-day fast

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a pastor had died while attempting a 40-day fast.

The man of God died in Mozambique during his 40-day fasting exercise to imitate the record of Jesus on the biblical Mount of Olives.

The BBC reported that the Mozambican man of God could observe only 25 days out of the 20 he had proposed before his demise.

Barajah, the founder of Santa Trindade Evangelical in Mozambique’s central province of Manica Church, was confirmed dead at a hospital in Beira where he was being treated.

Source: Legit.ng