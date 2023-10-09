A young Nigerian lady has stunned many people after she released her father's reaction to her relationship problem

According to the 18-year-old, she felt very shy opening up to him but his response was interestingly soothing

Social media users reacted to her leaked WhatsApp chat showing her father's touching response on the relationship matter

An 18-year-old girl named Vera has dubbed her dad 'father of the year' as she released his response to her relationship problem.

In a blurred lengthy WhatsApp message, Vera said she complained about it to her father and he surprisingly did not judge her.

Vera's dad provided encouragement to his young daughter. Photo Credit: @dear.vera

Vera's father first told her not to weep and went on to praise her. The man refrained from saying any negative thing about her relationship woe, saying he doesn't judge people.

He offered to link her up with another lady named Vera so his daughter could be mentored. A surprised Vera said she was too shy to upon up to him and yet he did not judge her.

The released father-daughter chats melted hearts online.

People hailed Vera's dad

ShAlOM

"Your father is not strict ooo, me when be 22 if I tell my father dat kind thing dem go wipe me with oraimo cord."

lorraine gonyora said:

"Me I opened up to my mom. I heard the story from her work mate's child whose a friend of mine and I hadn't told her my issue. I no repeat it again."

Josephine said:

"You should always thank God for giving you a father like this.I am 20 and I won't try this.He even question me when I make calls."

Honey's luxury said:

''They never born me well to try this, small thing wey I tell my mummy the other day, any small thing wey I do na wetin she dey use abuse me be that."

Dz_Martha said:

"A father like this, is the only reason am decisive of the men I go out with. Reasonable."

Overcomer said:

"Make I open up make my papa dey use me preach for morning devotion & family meeting?"

Pretty-Monic said:

"My mum always disturb me abt marriage, d day I told her abt my experience wit guys omo we cried 2gether & she gave me pastors number to call 4 prayers."

