A Nigerian lady sent social media users into a frenzy over the sweet messages her doting boyfriend's father sent her

The texts she released showed that the man was an ardent viewer of things she posts on her WhatsApp status

While many internet users gushed over how caring the man appeared, others thought he was catching feelings

A Nigerian lady, Olamide, has taken to social media to show off a series of messages her boyfriend's dad sent her on WhatsApp.

From the texts she released on TikTok, it was observed that the man was fond of calling her 'my beautiful Olamide baby.'

Olamide shared the messages her boyfriend's dad sent her on WhatsApp. Photo Credit: @horlypearl

Source: TikTok

Other texts showed he always viewed things she posts on her WhatsApp status and reacted to them lovingly.

The man also talked about his son, Ayomide, with the lady in a manner that suggests he approved of their relationship.

This observation was further supported by one of the texts where he addressed her as 'my wifey' meaning my wife. Netizens gushed over the man's caring attitude.

Netizens gush over Olamide's relationship luck

Don-Mayor0 said:

"Eventually una fix date endeavor to let us know wedding jollof rice matters alot to me."

fearlexx1 said:

"Father inlaw don Dey catch feeling."

Haneefat said:

''Wahala for who no be beautiful Olamide baby like this."

Kachi said:

"It’s the beautiful olamide baby for me always if him break your heart just marry him papa turn am to houseboy."

Reyna said:

"The fact that the father is so romantic for me abeg patronize my beautiful Olamide baby, the wife of my son to be off me. He actually cares a lot."

titilayo2310 said:

"Beautiful Olamide pls show us ayomide ooo...inbtw is ur father in-law still single...I can do second wife too."

Adeola mariam said:

"The fact that he could even construct is English with error free omoo best father in law goes to him oh."

Source: Legit.ng