Three young men stormed their female neighbour's apartment after finding out she was in a new relationship

The male neighbours jocularly knocked the lady for having a boyfriend without their permission

All attempts by the lady to defend her action fell on deaf ears as they demanded wine to 'appease the gods'

In a hilarious video, three young men visited their female neighbour's house to register their displeasure about her new lover.

The lady, @stephskido, shared the video, funnily lamenting that her male neighbours do not want her to have a boyfriend.

In the TikTok clip, the young men took turns to jocularly criticise the lady for entering a new relationship without getting permission from them.

They reminded her how she almost lost her life one certain day and how her new man was nowhere to be found. The youths threatened to deny her boyfriend entry into the compound.

In her defence, the lady wondered if they were her relatives or siblings to be making such a demand. The men advised her to appease them with a bottle of wine.

People love banter between neighbours

Big baby said:

"My neighbor Dey even bring drink mske we drink together but I Dey run."

Ernestina said:

"You have good neighbors o. These ones will slap anybody wey do anyhow for your matter, you better respect them."

marmiyo said:

"Aiswear na my neighbor be this them go even tell me I no fit travel of them no travel."

Sun Shyne II said:

"Omo I need this kind neighbors for my next apartment no be the ones Wey go come finish my food."

Last Born said:

"Na so my neighbor dey change face anytime he sees me talking with a boy."

cherub-barbie said:

"Exactly what my NYSC Lodge mate did to me, they protected me like their only sister, only girl among 5boys in a certain community."

Big Nonnie said:

"This is really cute❤️Them even Dey help advertise hair❤️You don get by force elder brothers o."

