Three Nigerian sisters have put their single elder sister up for grabs in a bid to help her find a life partner

According to one of the siblings, their single sister is a hopeless romantic who never leaves the house

The ladies urged men in their 30s to send in their applications, adding that she is ready to get married

To help their elder sister find a man, three young ladies have advertised her on social media.

One of the ladies, @Nashbals, shared the single lady's pictures on X, saying they collectively decided it was high time they did put her out there.

@Nashbals wrote that their elder sister is searching and is a hopeless romantic who never leaves the house.

She encouraged men in their thirties to send in applications to her handle which is @Antieprecious. She wrote:

"Hello all, I am my 2 sisters have decided to collectively put our big sister up for grabs!

"She’s single, searching, a hopeless romantic who never leaves the house‍♀️ and she’s ready to mingle and even get married in 6 months time.

"Please 30 plus men, send your applications. DM."

People react positively

@A_RWAC said:

"To date me, she needs 17 white bearded goats and a mansion in Lekki, I’m not asking fr too much."

@MrBEAST61829207 said:

"Can she pray?

"Will she be able to do vigils?

"Can she wake me up with prayers?

"Can she pound yam and turn fufu?

"Can she hold a good conversation about business and give good business advice?

"If am not around can she hold the castle till am back?"

@geesnaturals said:

"Ahh younger sisters though somebody cannot be single In peace, I'm pitying her sha, I hope a man with good intentions comes her way."

@JaypeeRock said:

"This is bold mehn! Your sis and I are in same boat. Indoors is where our peace is protected. BTW, where's she based? Elon Musk lock backyard gate."

@TocsWears said:

"She will definitely get married before December, mark it but she must do the needful, you can dm for directions."

@BrodaDerah1993 said:

"I have "Shbooked for table 2 please at the reception. Thank you in advance."

Single Nigerian lady looking for an older partner advertises herself online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady looking for an older partner had taken her search to social media.

She urged anyone interested in her marriage offer to DM her. She shared her pictures along with the tweet.

The young lady, into perfume business, appealed to people to share her tweet as her missing rib may be on their timeline. When a netizen asked her why she preferred older men, she said:

"They don’t give problems."

