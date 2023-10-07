A Nigerian businesswoman, Bo, has shed light on how she fell apart with former bestie Hilda Baci and influencer Ama Reginald

The hair vendor shared how she connected Ama to the Guinness World Record holder and was eventually sidelined

She narrated how she and Hilda became friends and how Ama's friendship with the Akwa Ibom chef affected her health

Pregnant businesswoman, Oluomachi, popularly known as Bo, has opened up about why she stopped being friends with Hilda Baci and influencer Ama Reginald.

In an Instagram live broadcast, reposted by @famousblogng and @naijaeverything, the hair vendor revealed she linked Ama up with Hilda but was sadly left out of the friendship equation.

Bo said she was no longer friends with Hilda Baci. Photo Credit: @hildabaci, @famousblogng, @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

Bo shares how she knew Hilda Baci

The businesswoman, who claimed Hilda was her bestie, said the Akwa Ibom chef was her customer before they grew into friends and then besties. In her words:

"How I knew Hilda sef. She was buying hair from me. She was not my friend. She would come buy hair three times, four times..."

How she linked up Ama with Hilda Baci

While accusing Ama of snatching her bestie, Hilda, Bo said she linked up the influencer with the Guinness World Record holder.

"I made Ama know Hilda. She knew Hilda through me. Hilda was my friend, very close to me. She's someone that would come to my house and stay with me for three months. I liked her that much.

"Hilda, I love Hilda. But you need to understand that all friendships cannot be the same," Bo said.

Bo recalled how seeing Hilda and Ama sideline her gave her high blood pressure.

Admitting she is a jealous lover, Bo said she felt bad about being ignored and confronted Ama as well as Hilda about it to no avail.

"I was not expecting my two close friends (Hilda Baci and Ama Reginald) to remove me from the equation and now say they are doing bestie. Aunty how? How?"

Watch the videos below:

People share their thoughts on the ex-friends matter

billionairegenevieve said:

"Ama is the one who wants to be friends more with Hilda. So, the friendship between BO and Hilda had peppered her. She felt she was more qualified to roll with Hilda. I'm glad you are doing great without them."

kemz_cuttings said:

"Bo is such a sweetheart, a lot of women genuinely knew Hilda and Ama from her page so we deserve this Gist."

itz_nekkk_a said:

"I totally understand this ladies anger ! You met a friend through me and now you want to completely remove me from the equation."

godzgyftsaintpius said:

"SMH!!! You are not serious! So because you introduced people together, their closeness started giving you BP?! Madam, rest!"

mimii_ebonyyy said:

"People who don’t have soft spot for friendship or value and carry friendship on their head wouldn’t understand this at all…. She is also an only child making it worse."

michelle_reigns7 said:

"Don’t worry, they are doing Lagos friendship and it doesn’t last. One is a social climber and the other one is enjoying the attention, when it’s time for the social climber to climb another ladder, this one will scatter."

