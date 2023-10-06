A Nigerian lady has made a video showing the sorry state of the house of a man who asked her friend out

The lady filmed the man's apartment to show people online after she escorted her friend to the place

Nigerians were divided into groups of people who said the house was dirty and those who condemned her action

A lady has shown the condition of an apartment belonging to a man her friend met on Snapchat and decided to visit.

In a video reshared by @yabaleftonline, the lady said she accompanied her friend to the man's place.

The bathroom's tiles looked brown from dirt. Photo source: @yabaleftonline

Source: Instagram

Dirty tiles inside bathroom

She was disgusted by the state of the man's apartment as she shared a video of a dirty toilet and rough-looking living room.

The fridge in the parlour also looked somewhat old. Many Nigerians had mixed reactions to the video.

Some believed it was her boyfriend's house and not her friend's. Others said the apartment looked like a hotel.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

cherish_ebosereme_ said:

"No lie for your friend head. Na ur bf hyouthouse if u do video finish clean am."

ysabel_avril asked:

"So what is wrong with his house? If you were my friend I will unfriend you straight. What kind of breach of privacy is this Abi na craze Dey worry you?"

veevogee said:

"Dirt is one thing I can’t stand. I can’t even manage it. Cleanliness is a serious attraction to me. Tufiakwa."

donaldmgb6 said:

"Being poor or living an average life is still understandable. Being dirty isn't."

darl.ina said:

"Imagine just chilling on the internet and randomly seeing your house on the gram."

asoebi_slayer said:

"The telephone, the foam frame, it is giving cheap hotel. This is not a house. That chair too. Abeg that a cheap hotel. Probably with plenty bedbugs."

Source: Legit.ng