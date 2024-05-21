A bride became the centre of discussion among netizens as her makeup artist gave her a gorgeous look on her wedding day

In a video posted online, the ebony lady displayed her natural face as her makeup artist began work on it

The beauty products were applied to her face in a step-by-step process, which highlighted her look

A makeup artist impressed netizens after a video of her work on a bride trended online.

A bride does her makeup for her wedding. Image credit: @_denniskaruri

Source: Instagram

The bride Najma wore a white robe and sat on a chair with natural hair as the artist beat her face to look glamorous for her special day.

Several netizens noticed when the bride's beauty began to reflect after powder, eye shadow, mascara, and lipstick, among others, had been applied to her face.

The makeup artist (@_denniskaruri on Instagram) did a perfect job, ensuring that the celebrant's face beat was not excessive on her and people would still appreciate her work of art.

Watch the video below:

Makeup artist gets praises

Several social media users have praised the work of the makeup artist on the bride. Legit.ng has compiled the comments below:

@mzytic9:

"Just showing her flawless skin at the start was everything."

@withwendo:

"That shade match is insane. You did such a good job!"

@dolldeesweet:

"It so nice to see good makeup on black women. I've gotten used to seeing these drastic face and neck color differences so much that I now expect it. What a pleasant feeling to finally see a talent at work."

@akalabb:

"This is so beautifully done, perfectly highlights her gorgeous skin without going over the top."

@cheesebox75:

"These dark-skinned girls are very gorgeous. Their skin is porcelain-looking beauties. This young woman is gorgeous!"

@li5han:

"Love how he didn’t deviate from her true colour. Her skin was skinning."

@chela_chelagat_45:

"Doing makeup for us dark people is a great challenge. This is a good job."

Bride looks different in stunning makeup transformation

Legit.ng earlier reported a Ghanaian bride, Christabel, became a viral sensation as she tied the knot with the love of her life in a plush wedding.

The melanin bride wore different makeup looks and hairstyles to match each of her wedding outfits.

Some social media users applauded the makeup artist for an incredible job in choosing the right foundation that blends with the bride's skin.

