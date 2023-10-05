Millions of TikTok users fell in love with a physically challenged girl who is an excellent performer

In the 30 seconds video posted by Olatunji Aliu, the girl who is disabled on both legs danced with speed and accuracy

Her sterling dance moves resonated with dance lovers on TikTok, and the video went viral and gained 3 million views

A physically challenged girl took only 30 seconds to perform a dance in a video, and it went viral.

As of the afternoon of Thursday, October 5, the girl's dance video had gained 3 million views on TikTok.

The girl used her walking stick to support herself as she danced. Photo credit: TikTok/@olatunji.aliu.

Source: TikTok

In the video, the girl was in public when she delivered a spectacular performance, which caught the attention of TikTokers.

The girl is disabled on both legs, making her use a walking stick to support herself.

However, her physical disability did not stop her from dancing. People who watched her video were stunned by her speed and accuracy.

Disabled girl thrills TikTok users with powerful dance

Also, TikTok users noticed that the girl looked very beautiful and that her beauty was not diminished by her disability.

She successfully inspired many people who said they have learned to be happy in any condition they find themselves. The video was posted by @olatunji.aliu.

Watch the video below:

TikTokers react to video of a disabled girl who danced

@KING IKE said:

"Nothing can stop me from going to heaven… my dear you look so pretty jor."

@meeday006 commented:

"She’s so cute. Stay happy, dear."

@Queenqueency Mandela said:

"I have millions of reasons to keep thanking God for my life."

@Hayormidey Et princess said:

"Happiness is free. Tell me one reason you will want to be sad when you have millions of reasons to praise God and be positive. God bless you, dear."

@VaN said:

"The smile is everything."

@peaceprosper

"Wow, you are so beautiful and strong."

@Munda618

"Happiness comes from within. She looks happier than most people."

