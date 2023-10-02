A lady who is heavily pregnant was seen at a place that appeared to be a hospital where she went to deliver

She was walking around gently as if she was already in labour when the viral video was captured

The short clip went viral and got many people talking in the comment section and also wishing her a safe delivery

No fewer than 1.6 million people have viewed the video of a lady who is pregnant.

The video was shared on TikTok by @paulinmonzongodol, and it appeared to show the lady in the hospital.

The lady was walking around the veranda of the building and briefly interacted with some people who were there.

She appeared to be exercising her body in readiness to deliver her baby. Legit.ng, however, could not confirm this as the video carried no captions.

Her protruding pregnancy could be seen despite her small stature.

Meanwhile, many reactions have followed the video as people admire the courage of the pregnant lady

While many wished her a safe delivery, others said they had never seen a pregnant lady in the past.

TikTok users react to video of a pregnant lady

@user5640192586519 said:

"Every lady deserves a child. Say a big amen after me, and it'll be your turn in Jesus' name."

@kendra commented:

"And then there is me, able-bodied but five years in marriage without any child. May the grace of God also locate me."

@abass50 said:

"She deserves it. Thank God for letting her be a mother. God protect her in the delivery process."

@Chadi@032 commented:

"Safe delivery."

@venelrosy commented:

"She looks amazing! Congratulations to her."

