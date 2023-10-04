The 70-year-old Nigerian woman who chased guests out of her party over asoebi has apologised for her action

In an emerging video, the elderly woman shed light on what led to her behaviour and made a new prayer after earlier cursing people

Mixed reactions have trailed her apology video as some netizens still faulted her explanation of the incident

PAY ATTENTION: #StartupSouth Awards 2023 Nominated Legit.ng in the category Best Startup Coverage! Your support matters - click to VOTE for Legit.ng for free!

Alhaja Oluwatoyin Bucknor, the Nigerian woman seen in a trending video chasing guests out of her party over asoebi, has retraced her steps.

In an emerging video seen online, the 70-year-old woman apologised to guests who were offended by her previous action.

Oluwatoyin Bucknor apologised for her action. Photo Credit: @lindaikejiblogofficial

Source: Instagram

Oluwatoyin explains what triggered her

Speaking in Yoruba, the elderly woman said she was infuriated after seeing some people whom she didn't invite to the UK party.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Oluwatoyin said those set of persons had bought the asoebi but she refunded them their money when she found out as she didn't want them to be there.

According to her, those persons had insisted that they would still attend her party and there was nothing she would do about it. She prayed that her guests would live beyond their 70's and even up to 80's.

Watch the video below:

Oluwatoyin Bucknor's apology stirs mixed reactions

teniola_ajanaku said

"Honestly I could relate...some people will frustrate your planning so once you know you are not invited to a place don't go."

hrh_kingdiamond said:

"U can’t invite Nigerians to a party and not expect those that you didn’t invite, it can’t happen."

oluwaseunsakaba said:

"Sorry to say, mama doesn't have manners from small and the character is still with her to date."

abjluxuryhub said:

"Will leave even when putting on the Aso ebi! That's gross disrespect!

"Mean girls grow old too. Not everybody elderly has comportment and decorum."

taiwo_junzi said:

"I don’t know why people do not respect themselves. Them say make you no come party, you carry yourself go. If them send them go Marlian record them deserve am.

"Eyin Alainitiju gbogbo yi."

donking19uk said:

"She can apologize all she want she has already exposed the true state of her mentality and soul."

How woman chased guests out of party over asoebi

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously how the woman chased guests out of her party over asoebi.

The visibly angry woman waited until the guests began eating before ordering those without Asoebi (a Yoruba traditional attire) to leave.

She emphasized that if they wanted to reach the age of 70 like she did, they should depart immediately.

With no other option, the guests reluctantly complied with the woman's demand and left the arena. Frustration and disappointment filled the air as they made their way towards the exit.

Source: Legit.ng