Nigerian comedian Okey Bakassi revealed in an interview that he avoids situations that take away his happiness, even if money is involved

The comedian shed light on what entertainers go through at the hands of peddlers of illegal substances

Okey Bakassi also added that peddlers approached him as well and even mentioned names of people who do the job and make money

Veteran comedian Okey Bakassi has sparked reactions on social media with a revelation about the entertainment industry.

He disclosed that as an entertainer in the industry, one would be approached at home and abroad to peddle illegal substances.

Okey Bakassi reveals secret about the entertainment industry

Source: Instagram

Okey Bakassi said the same people also approached him, and they mentioned the names of people who had done the business and made money.

The comedian said this during an interview with Channels TV, where he talked about avoiding things that would not give him happiness and peace of mind.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Okey Bakassi's video

The video got netizens fearing for the comedian's safety and, at the same time expressing surprise at what goes on in the industry.

Read comments below:

mideclassical:

"Elejor wewe…mention their names."

plato_15:

"NPF go soon invite you to “assist” them with investigation "

officialbobbyfredrick__:

"Entertainment industry is just a front for money laundering n drug peddling cos normal normal the money they get from movie, skit n comedy isn't enough for all the luxury they flaunt."

ab_phill:

"Make nobody even ask am to mention names because we all know Nigeria Police and NDLEA can’t protect anyone from Drug Dealers."

sweet_naaza:

"Some of the successes they don’t tell you about is from drrugs and human trafficking."

oghenerie_jnr:

"If you can’t mention their names then don’t speak about it at all."

vicky_skincare:

"Some things are better left unsaid as an elderly person.. I hope you can fish out those people that approach you and point at a few who did it when you are arrested.. elejo wewe agbalagba."

rosythrone:

"Most of these celebs success are from drrugs. Y’all saying he should’ve mentioned names, shay you’ll be the one to protect him after?"

ble_ssing_sunday:

"Omo things dey really sup for this entertainment industry!"

Okey Baksssi gets luxury car from E-money

Legit.ng earlier reported that Billionaire E-Money scored more accolades from many in the online community after fulfilling his promises.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the serial entrepreneur announced that he finally kept his word about gifting new cars to comedians Okey Bakassi and Yaw.

A video shared captured the moment the veteran entertainers received the keys to their latest automobiles during their visit to E-money’s residence.

