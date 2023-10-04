A woman hosting her 70th birthday party caused a stir when she ordered guests without the traditional Asoebi attire to leave

The celebrant who resides in the UK left her guests with no choice but to grumble and exit the event

Netizens reacted to the woman's demand, expressing their willingness to leave even if they had purchased the Asoebi

A Nigerian woman living in the United Kingdom has gone viral following her unexpected demand at her 70th birthday party.

The visibly angry woman waited until the guests began eating before ordering those without Asoebi (a Yoruba traditional attire) to leave.

70-year-old birthday celebrant orders guests without Asoebi to leave her party

She emphasized that if they wanted to reach the age of 70 like she did, they should depart immediately.

“Those of you that didn’t buy my asoebi go out; if you want to turn 70 like me, respect yourself and go out. I am speaking with anger, if you eat my food, it will come out bad for you,” she said.

This unexpected demand caught the guests off guard and created a tense atmosphere at the party.

Guests grumble and leave the venue of party

With no other option, the guests reluctantly complied with the woman's demand and left the arena.

Frustration and disappointment filled the air as they made their way towards the exit.

Some guests expressed their dissatisfaction, questioning the fairness of the woman's request and the impact it had on their overall experience at the event.

Reactions as woman orders guests to leave her 70th birthday party

News of the incident quickly spread on social media, prompting netizens to share their opinions.

Many netizens expressed solidarity with the guests, stating that they would have also chosen to leave, even if they had purchased the Asoebi.

@ocheihotukada said:

“Even if I bought the asoebi I would stand up and leave! This is the height of irresponsibility.”

@wil_vivian reacted:

“The celebrant is very razz, one would think she should be polished by now. If I were there and I bought the aseobi, I would have left too. What level of mockery I'd this?”

@dadatitilope reacted:

“People will come and say "her party, her decision.’

@ladyque_1 commented:

“What sort of irresponsible behaviour is this? She would've said no aso ebi, no entrance.”

@holy_spireet reacted:

“Even if I buy the Asoebi and wore it to the event, I'Il stand up and ask everyone I came with to leave. This is very uncalled for. Radarada. Look at the woman wey dey talk self as she be like Akpo ewa.”

@_lov_issabella commented:

“But some people go buy aso ebi and not wear it, no be everyone get time to sew clothes.”

@chiomaizu said:

“I guess people should just buy Asoebi and not show up for her party, may be she can then appreciate people showing up to celebrate with her despite their busy schedules.”

Pregnant woman chases guests out of baby shower

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that drama ensued at a pregnant woman's baby shower after the expectant mother tackled guests who didn't come along with a gift.

In a video making the rounds online, the expectant mother asked those who didn't come along with a gift to leave her occasion. She stood beside her husband and a family friend to make the announcement. According to the woman, some guests attended her wedding without bringing gifts along and she didn't want a repetition of such an incident.

Guests stared at her in disbelief. They thought she was kidding but that was not the case. After repeating the announcement, some of the guests stood up and left their seats.

