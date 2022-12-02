List of Unapproved Phones in Nigerian Markets That Nigerians Should Avoid, As NCC Warns Against Their Use
- The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has revealed a list of unapproved phones Nigerians must not buy or use
- The commission also cautioned against the use of the listed devices while warning against counterfeits
- Most of the phones listed are sold in the market and can be bought for as low as N2,000
The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has cautioned consumers against the patronage and use of devices that have not been approved.
The commission also announced tough sanctions on marketers selling counterfeit devices to Nigerians.
NCC stated this in a statement after its team arrested one Yahaya Ado of Gezawa Communications Limited for selling counterfeit Gionee devices.
Ado, NCC also revealed was unable to show any evidence of authorisation granted to the company by the commission.
FG issues advisory steps on WhatsApp usage as hackers allegedly steal and sell data of 9 million Nigerians
Dangers of using unapproved devices
NCC, in its statement, warned that the unapproved devices have negatively affected the quality of experience while leaving their users vulnerable to losses and other discomforts.
DailyTrust reports that the NCC’s Head of Enforcement, Mallam Salisu Abdu, who led the team, expressed concerns at how the GSM Market on Beirut Street, Kano, was awash with counterfeit and non-type approved phones.
Here is a list of unapproved phones in Nigeria
- Gionee branded phones with model numbers G800, and L990;
- H-Mobile phones with model numbers it5606+, and H351
- FoxKong with model numbers F30, and F300
- KGTEL phones with model numbers K2160 and KG1100.
List of approved phones
Meanwhile, the NCC website has compiled a list of 1,891 approved phone types from various manufacturers.
The phones listed are those made by Nokia, Apple, Fero, Motorola, Huawei, Sony Ericsson, Itel, LG Samsung, among several others.
To check the full list, click here.
