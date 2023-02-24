A video has shown a Nigerian lady who visited her husband in prison but failed to find him there

As revealed in the TikTok video, the lady's husband had been transferred to another prison before she visited

Her video has generated emotional reactions on TikTok, as Nigerians expressed a desire to help her

A nursing mother who visited her husband in an Enugu prison failed to find him.

Disappointed and heartbroken, the lady cried hot tears in a TikTok video posted by @sophy_cindy.

The mother visited her husband in prison but did not see him. Photo credit: TikTok/@sophy_cindy.

Nigerian woman cries after visiting husband in Enugu prison

Sophy said she ran into the woman at a shop where she had gone to buy something, and she was there crying.

Her tears touched Sophy, and she was pushed to ask what was making her cry bitterly.

The nursing mother narrated that she had travelled all the way from Ebonyi to Enugu. She brought food for her husband, hoping to see him, but he had been transferred from Enugu to another prison.

Sophy took her to a Point of Sale (PoS) operator where she withdrew some money and gave it to her.

She was so grateful as she thanked Sophy profusely. Many Nigerians on TikTok are asking about her and are willing to do more for her.

Reactions from TikTok users

@Uqo_Reigns said:

"Help me look for this woman please."

@mr legit said:

"This is so touching..please we should all help her."

@patriciaasukwojoe reacted:

"The husband could even be innocent of the crime accused him of. So sorry madam."

@favnma said:

"Heavenly father for the sake of the baby and the tears of this woman, please free the husband. I'm heart broken God."

@chokol reacted:

"He may not have committed any offence. The poor suffer in this country."

@shezz1970 commented:

"So sad the pains we go through as women and mothers is unbearable."

