A hilarious drama ensued in the house as twins went against each other for exclusive access to their dad's hair

Their dad, who was on a sofa, looked helpless as his daughters, on both sides, cried and fought tooth and nail

A video showing the little girls fighting over their helpless father's hair has left netizens in stitches

A trending video of little twin sisters fighting each other over access to their father's hair has stirred massive reactions on social media.

The clip, recorded by their mother who was in the background, was shared on TikTok by @legitposttv and had garnered over 154k views.

Treasure and Trisha fought each other for their father's hair. Photo Credit: @legitposttv

In the clip, the kids named Treasure and Trisha stood on both sides, with their dad looking helpless as he sat in between them on a sofa.

Treasure refused to share her dad's hair with Trisha and made a fuss about it. She tearfully fought off her twin, Trisha, who also wasn't backing down.

Efforts by their mum to intervene fell on deaf ears as the kids fought tooth and nail.

Watch the video below:

People felt for the kids' father

John said:

"We must protect this man by all means.

"Let keep checking up on him please."

Hycienth said:

"At this point, daddy is regretting his actions."

natachatachas said:

"Wahala Pro max on top head way nor be una two head and their father patiently live the head for them to do what ever they want."

Dorcas Candy Pearl said:

"As far as twins is involve anything for that house must be 2 ooo so ona need to duplicate even ona sef oo."

echebs said:

"When them say marry one wife you no gree, now see wetin 2wives dey do you."

Kabo Abidemi Mercy said:

"Honestly he must cut that hair o cos which kind wahala be this."

Jennny said:

"The man is going through a lot."

