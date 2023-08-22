Nigerian Lady Reinvents Local Dance, Makes Captivating Moves to the Sound of Beat, Video Emerges
- A Nigerian woman’s amazing dance moves from Anambra have warmed hearts
- The woman, who was in a public place where others were enjoying drinks, showed off her natural talent for dancing
- She matched her dance steps with the rhythm of the song, creating an entertaining video
A captivating video of a Nigerian woman dancing with flair and grace from Anambra has become a viral sensation on TikTok.
The woman, surrounded by other people who were relaxing and having drinks in a public place, displayed her natural ability and passion for dancing.
She moved her body in perfect harmony with the beat of the song, creating a lively and enjoyable performance that captured the attention of many viewers.
Little girl takes the dancing floor, makes amazing moves in parent's living room, video goes viral on TikTok
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
ADaADa85 reacted:
"Was there live Enugu all the way Touscana hotel."
Mr OBEN RAY II said:
"I must marry lgbo woman for life chai."
User&41069299581 commented:
"And she always looks good while dancing."
Bishop648838874:
"Please where is this place? just wanna watch these dances live."
Joe738383:
"Amazing anytime I'm just happy."
Onyed ikachi:
"I am impressed."
User7363181960083:
"Blessings are always something else."
User46886342722848:
"You're giving anambra vibes."
Kenirichard:
"Who else is shining 32 abi 28 with me she's good."
Hajjia hassana:
"We are proud of u."
Favorite7484:
"My dear, I wish to come to toscana and see you but I later saw you on Sunday."
