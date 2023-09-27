A Nigerian lady has made a funny video as a response to one of the people who have been questioning her marriage to oyinbo man

The lady with beautiful braids showed off some dollars in the video that gathered reactions from TikTokers

A few Nigerians wondered why some people were after making the lady sad over her good choice of partner

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

A beautiful lady who found love with an older oyinbo man and did not care what people have been saying shared a video.

The lady (@nkirukaofuma) has never stopped letting people know she is happy with her man. In a latest video, she replied a person who wanted to dampen her joy.

The lady showed off many dollars. Photo source: @nkirukaofuma

Source: TikTok

New bride with dollars

The new bride flaunted $100 (N78,220) bills as a response to those wondering why young ladies are now going for older men, asking for the secret.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Her response drew even more reactions to her page as well-wishers congratulated her on her amazing wedding ceremony to the love of her life.

Watch her video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Pretty vee said:

"Congratulations baby girl."

pinkynails17 said:

"Once he is good on bd nd has moni wetin I wan use young guy do."

OMA said:

"How u meet am?.. I need 1."

@Roseifeoma said:

"Congratulations enjoy leave all this bad mouth."

Barbie said:

"Isn’t easy to find someone who has taken away all your pain and tears pls enjoy your marriage once again congratulations mrs peter."

stanleyrichie21 said:

"Enjoy ur marriage my frd."

Cynthia said:

"Congratulations Nne , May God bless your marriage."

Melunga said:

"He’s not old now please let my baby enjoy her marriage."

Nurse Ada Becky said:

"I swear your man worth pass the entire man in their generation. So long you are happy do what you like."

MadamMeg said:

"My bby anybody wey dey bad mouth you... send the person's name to my dm let me deal with the person... stupid people."

Another lady married older man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a pretty Nigerian lady who married an older man got Nigerians' reactions when she showed off her husband.

The lady, @asmawu.hamisu, called the old man her "forever" and held his hand across a dining table while making a TikTok video.

Source: Legit.ng