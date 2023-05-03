A photo on Twitter of a happy couple that just tied the knot in a simple ceremony had tongues wagging

The new husband and wife chose an interesting route when it came to celebrating their marriage

Netizens were in awe of the couple's marriage as many dished out their opinions on how they achieved the huge milestone

A beautiful South African couple went viral on Twitter for having a wedding on a low budget. The love birds only wanted to get married, and they did just that.

A woman and man's Home Affairs wedding was all the rave on Twitter. Image: HermaineM/ Getty Images/Gallo Images

Source: UGC

The pictures of their wedding caused a major buzz. Twitter users flooded the post with their thoughts about how they spent very little to get hitched.

It is reported that the couple paid just R70 (N1680) for their wedding.

Cheap wedding causes buzz on Twitter

A set of photos posted by @HermaineM shows a happy couple at Home Affairs after getting married. See the happy couple below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Reactions on social media

Online users discussed the pros and cons of a Home Affair wedding.

@Lomlom_27 commented:

"Not stressing about preparing rice and chicken for people who will gossip later on."

@QueenAtotwe commented:

"My ideal wedding nomba my parents are not humble people."

@rap_sigma commented:

"Yes short and sweet even her dress."

@thabisomoyo__ commented:

"I don't like being the center of attention so a wedding would give me so much anxiety, I'd rather go sign at home affairs too."

@Shady_reign commented:

"Ant being negative but wish divorce was R70 too."

Nigerian lady holds simple wedding with just two guests

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had held a simple wedding with just two guests.

Via her Facebook page, Faith shared pictures from her first wedding which went down at the marriage registry.

She said that particular wedding ceremony lasted about 10 minutes and was graced by only two witnesses and cost them less than N30k. She wrote:

"This was my first wedding. It happened at the marriage registry, cost less than N30,000, had just two witnesses and the entire ceremony was less than 10 minutes.

"If this is all you can do, please do it with your full chest. If you are a Christian, your pastor can just pray for you after this and you move in to live together and start your family..."

Source: Briefly.co.za