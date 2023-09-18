A member of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC was sighted on an expressway while hawking meat pie

In a video that has gone viral on TikTok, the corps member had the meat pie in a transparent plastic bucket

The video attracted reactions from TikTok users, some of whom frowned at the suffering of Nigerian graduates

A serving member of the National Youth Service, corps, NYSC, was spotted selling meat pie along an expressway.

The NYSC member poured the local delicacy into a transparent bucket and then clutched it and hawked it along the road.

The NYSC member was spotted hawking meat pie on a road. Photo credit: TikTok/@realrangama1.

Source: TikTok

The corps member wore the NYSC khaki when the video was recorded, but the place of primary assignment and state of service were not mentioned.

The 'corper' was walking with speed along the road in search of some customers who would buy meat pie.

Video of NYSC member selling meat pie goes viral

The video of the corps member attracted many reactions from Tiktokers some of whom blamed the government, saying they allow graduates to suffer.

Others, however, said it could be that the corps member chose to go into business, which is not a bad thing.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of NYSC member who hawked meat pie

@GentleAlee said:

"You can serve your country in different capacities."

@King Matthew commented:

"NYSC: Nigerians youth strugges continue."

@MONDAYEMPIRE said:

"You have done your best in serving your country with fish pie."

@Amara commented:

"Sorry can never be me. I enjoyed my 1yrs being happy and spending the 33k once it comes."

@ajidagbaoluseguna said:

"See our reserved solder."

@ozioma said:

"Hustle must pay."

@Chuku-A-Boo-Car said:

"Shatta Bandle don finally go NYSC."

@ossy said:

"There is a lot in this video."

@user2896067302471 said:

"God bless your hustle dear, life is not easy especially when you come from a poor home, and you need extra effort."

NYSC member pranks food seller

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a member of the NYSC took his meal ticket to a local restaurant to eat.

In a video, the man pranked a local food vendor, telling her that his food has been paid for by the government.

It was a funny moment as the woman exploded in anger, not knowing that she was being pranked.

Source: Legit.ng