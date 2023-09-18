A man who is a fan of the late singer, Mohbad, visited a shrine to pray against anyone who had a hand in the rapper's death

A man who is a fan of Mohbad has stormed a shrine where he prayed and sought punishment for anyone who had a hand in his death.

In a video shared on Twitter by @postsubman, the man was heard praying earnestly alongside someone who appeared to be the native doctor in charge of things.

The fan asked the gods to punish anyone who had a hand in Mohbad's death.

They were in front of a bunch of items which looked like charms, specially prepared for the prayers.

Man asks gods to punish Mohbad's alleged killers

They prayed that whoever had a hand in the death of the singer should be punished by the gods.

As the prayers were ongoing, someone was dropping some Naira notes on the charms.

After the video was posted on Twitter, some people insisted that the prayers would not work.

They lamented that Mohbad was sadly dead and would not come back no matter the number of native doctors visited by fans.

Twitter users react to video of a man at a shrine

@SirTonna asked:

"What is all this again?"

@Hay_zedd01 said:

"Terrestrial powers na dem fit these people."

@McOatt_ commented:

"As Bella don unite all the cultists bayi, make una try unite all the gods."

@iam_blazaer said:

"Them no dey do this one to better their lives?"

@ghanamanPH commented:

"All these shenanigans! If any of these works, there wouldn't even be a second or third attempt! Scams everywhere."

@Dyatlov0912 said:

"Una go report tire… juju don't work."

@hansguy4k4

"They should allow the guy rest in peace."

Another fan visits shrine in Ijebu Ode over Mohbad

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that another fan had earlier gone to Ijebu Ode to seek the face of the gods concerning the death of Mohbad.

The fan stood before the gods in Ijebu, held a bottle of hot drink and invoked curses upon the alleged killers.

Emotional netizens expressed their opinions and penned down condolence messages for the late singer.

