A prank video shows the moment an NYSC member took his meal ticket to a local restaurant and insisted on being served

The woman selling food had no idea that it was a prank video as she dutifully dished food for the NYSC member

The young man took the food flask and refused to pay, telling everyone present that he was entitled to free food during his service year

A member of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC pranked a local food seller by refusing to pay for food.

The man, Kopa Respect is known to pull off interesting NYSC pranks, but the latest one has been described as the most hilarious.

The NYSC member insisted on free food in the prank video.

Source: TikTok

In the video, the man took his camp meal TikTok to the local restaurant and then presented it after he was served.

When the woman who sells food demanded money, Kopa Respect gave the food seller his meal ticket to tick.

NYSC member pranks local food seller

He then told her to go to the local government and collect the money for the food.

When the woman protested, he insisted that as an NYSC member, he was entitled to free food as written on his meal tick.

Many people gathered to intervene in the matter, but none knew they were being pranked.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react to NYSC prank video

@Olamilekan said:

"This is the best prank out of other rubbish pranks."

@ABAYOMI commented:

"Na Only you Dey run matured prank abeg."

@Halomabond said:

"Crazy how’s she would rather let the food pour than give someone to eat for free."

@yemisiorisameyiti commented:

"This kopa will not kill me oo."

@user2949882885855 said:

"I love all your content, but please go with security that can act as a spectator because of some overzealous people."

@Pretty Mira said:

"How he managed to keep his straight face is what makes me laugh."

