A lady who is a current member of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC has gone viral because of her football skills

The lady is so good that when she picked up the ball and joggled with it, male corps members stood still for her

The video has made it to Instagram and it is currently trending with over 39k likes and a lot of appreciative comments

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A lady who is a serving member of the NYSC has been hailed online because of her impressive football skills.

The girl picked up the ball in the midst of male corps members and sort of held them spellbound with her skills.

The female corps member joggled with the ball for a long time. Photo credit: TikTok/@user22550104.

Source: UGC

When she started joggling the ball, it became clear that she is skilled. The male corps members stood and watched in awe.

NYSC female footballer dazzles on camp

A lady who appeared to be the one capturing the moment hyped the skillful baller who has been called 'agba baller.'

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

She held on to the ball for a long time as it did not fall from her feet until she decided to stylishly drop it herself.

Instagram users, including professional women footabller, Desire Oparanozie has hailed the corps member for her skills. The video was first posted on TikTok by user22550104.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from Instagram users

@michael._u said:

"If you want to start relationship with her, just know she is a player."

@desireoparanozie said:

"We no do pass like this."

@official_virginia.smiles said:

"She did this soo gracefully, her white no stain, give some guys now, dem go come back brown from head to toe."

@official_fola2014 said:

"Ladies look at the faces of those guys well o and don’t ever date them ok, they will never appreciate whatever you do no matter how hard you try."

@midasnonso commented:

"Someone should share her contact here. I want to sign her for an eternal contract."

Video of a lady playing football in native wrapper geos viral

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that a lady dressed in a native wrapper showed off impressive football skills.

The lady is so good in football that men who were present hailed her with passion.

When the video was posted online, it quickly caught the attention of many social media users who said the lady deserve a place in the national team.

Source: Legit.ng