The National Youth Service Corps, NYSC has reportedly posted a lady to an abattoir as her place of primary assignment

The story of the new NYSC member has gone viral on Twitter after a short clip showed the abattoir where she was posted

While some people condemned the idea, others said it is a good thing, noting that the lady may have studied animal husbandry

A lady who went for her NYSC was posted to an abattoir where she will spend one year.

The story of the new NYSC member was posted on Twitter by TA Adeiye, and it went viral and attracted many reactions.

The NYSC lady was reportedly posted to an abattoir to sell meat. Photo credit: Facebook/NYSC and Twitter/@TAAdeiye.

Adeiye said he knows the lady in person and that she was sent to an abattoir as her place of primary assignment, PPA, for her NYSC.

While Adeiye did not mention the place or the state where the NYSC lady is serving, he said the idea was not good.

NYSC member posted to abattoir as place of primary assignment, PPA

He posted a follow-up video and photo showing an abattoir as the lady announced that she had started work at the meat shop.

Someone was seen carrying a bucket with some pieces of meat inside and some cow legs and tails on a table.

Some Nigerians who saw the post said there was nothing bad about a graduate serving at an abattoir. Others are of the view that the lady may have studied animal husbandry, but this was not confirmed.

Twitter users react to story of NYSC lady posted to abattoir

@theDamiDami said:

"NYSC always does rubbish. They posted my guy to a church as an organist. An accountant!"

@Olurantowoseeni commented:

"Might be laughable but it's a good idea. The local business owners can gain a lot from an educated person...if they are willing to adapt."

@niruha__ said:

"She probably studied animal husbandry."

NYSC member reports in Uyo instead of Oyo

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that an NYSC member posted to Oyo reported to Uyo.

The man was said to have discovered his mistake after he arrived at Uyo.

He travelled from Kaduna said to Akwa Ibom before discovering the difference between Uyo and Oyo.

