Big Brother Naija All Stars housemates recently had a task in the house, and they failed most of the questions asked woefully

The viral video has caused an uproar on social media, with many people asking how they are all that old and unable to answer elementary questions

Netizens have bashed the housemates, with many noting that even the ones who seem intelligent disappointed them

Nigerians are disappointed that Big Brother Naija All Stars housemates, during their task, recently failed what many considered elementary questions.

In a viral video online, Venita played quiz masters and asked questions ranging from current affairs to basic math.

Cee C who is a lawyer, failed a basic question about her profession, Alex couldn't get a division question right and Adekunle who is believed to be one of the smartest in the house, failed his questions as well.

Mercy Eke, Soma, Cross, Neo and Whitemoney also disappointed their fans and other Nigerians.

Netizens bash BBNaija All Stars housemates

A lot of netizens could not believe they placed the stars highly, only for them to prove that they do not know anything.

Read some comments below:

@oil_shaeikh:

"This is terribly shameful."

@osewe_o:

"Una fav too dull. Na only party and bad things full their head."

@BLY_WAY:

"I thought they said Cee-C is a lawyer? and she doesn't know the body responsible for making laws in Nigeria? ah."

@theoloriherself:

"CAC…she say na KAK. I cackled"

@iamStankovicss:

"I can bet that over 90% of people reading this would fail that question of 7÷0 if asked on the spot too. But these guys dull shaaaaa Except it's scripted."

@Bayoradegboyega:

"Dem suppose chase am go house from that spot."

@Bayoradegboyega:

"So them no even know longest river in the World."

@tykeyz10:

"Alex is really terrible! How can you say obj is the first president of Nigeria "

@blessed_ajoke:

"The one wey off me pass na the one wey dey call lawyer and she doesn't know the body responsible for making laws in Nigeria? ah No wonder we are in a lawless country."

@thesheddyking:

"The bar they called Cee C to gats be for beer parlor."

