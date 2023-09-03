A Nigerian man has expressed disbelief after his Edo girlfriend turned down his attempt to call it quits on their relationship

The lady made him understand that the relationship was a do-or-die affair and went as far as threatening him with a cutlass

Mixed reactions trailed the lady's voice note released by her boyfriend as many ladies hailed her approach

A Nigerian man, @1ajbofabj, has shared his girlfriend's surprising voice note after he tried to break up with her.

Sharing the voice note on TikTok, the man lamented that it was now a forced affair, adding that it was the lady who actually DMed him before they began dating.

The Edo lady rejected his breakup move. Photo Credit: @1ajbofabj

Source: TikTok

His Edo bae threatened him

In the leaked voice note, the lady, who hails from Edo, warned him not to try breaking up with her and added that she wouldn't accept it.

She reminded him of how he professed love to her and wondered if this was what he meant then. She threatened him with a cutlass. The full text of her voice note reads:

"Who do you want to break up with? Me? How?

"It is not happening. See this relationship wey we dey so na do or die... We go die for the relationship. Who you wan break up with? Don't even try it. Don't try it. Not in this life, not in the next life.

"Na me and you. Is this what you promised me? Is this what you told me when you were telling me I love you, i love you, i love you. This relationship we are going to die in this relationship.

"You see I dey come your house with cutlass, you no go try am break up with me. Who? How?"

Ladies commended his Edo girlfriend.

Watch the video below:

His Edo girlfriend rejected his breakup move

Cynthia said:

"Wahala ooo... Omooo... If I finally get man we die there o."

Believeoluwabolaji said:

"I need edo babe this one wey Una Dey do like this Una no Dey toxic."

thatthickgurlani said:

"I trust my people we die for that relationship o."

FUNNYHERO said:

"Where I fit purchase her made but I don give up use my money take buy food stuff me and love no get along I no sabi love again self make."

kemorazy said:

"You know Wetin my eye see before I see this relationship don’t try it."

Blixxtife said:

"The laugh at the ending was dangerous."

Oyinkansola_! said:

"This is a threat sisterhood is proud of her."

Yfamous said:

"Same here with one delta girl she carry police come we die here."

