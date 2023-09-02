A Nigerian man has taken to social media to share a WhatsApp conversation he had with his ex-girlfriend after he got a new whip

The lady messaged him and sought to amend the broken relationship as she expressed regrets over ending things with him

The full WhatsApp chat involving the young man and his ex-girlfriend got internet users talking as people commended his responses

A Nigerian man, Davies, has sent social media users into a frenzy after releasing his WhatsApp chats with his former girlfriend, Oyinlola, who messaged him after he got a new car.

From the chats David shared on X, Oyinlola replied to his status wherein he posted the new car in celebration.

Image of a man and a car for illustration purposes only and are not related to the story. Photo Credit: Jultud, Pexels, X/@TheeRealDavies

Source: Getty Images

She first tried to confirm he was not joking and then straightaway sought to fix their broken relationship.

Davies did not give in as he reminded her that she had broken up with him to find peace and wondered what she was returning for.

Oyinlola said breaking up with him was a mistake

Oyinlola admitted she made a mistake breaking up with him and revealed her new relationship did not last more than a month.

The young man, however, maintained that she could come over to celebrate his new car and they could remain friends but not lovers. The full text of their chats got many talking.

Check out the chats below:

Netizens react to his ex-girlfriend's messages

@TreyutdzVibe said:

"Omo I like how the guy clear me straight.

"We can be Knacking oo but nothing like dating oo.

"And she agree."

@cryptofreshb said:

"Gold digger spotted .. don't ever let her back.. let her regret it for the rest of her life... If u wan still lash am.. lash am and give am 2k or 3k.. but don't ever let her back in.. make she dy see another person for d car ."

@Theimpeccable5 said:

"Well all things being said.

"Reduce the alcohol intake, or if you can cut it totally, pity your liver."

@oyindaelizabet1 said:

"She has wanted to say this before she saw the carThe girl na ashawoI don’t know how girls go back to beg their exescause can never be me…after monthsmehnn."

@bolabakess said:

"For my life na man Dey beg like this,Wch one be woman own,omooooo."

@favouritecapguy said:

"Naija babes sha , nothing wey we no go see, so what if no be you get the car, naso she for don chop am go wan come back together cause of car."

Source: Legit.ng