A wedding that should have been held on September 23 has been cancelled after the groom found out about the bride's dirty past

This is because the groom's best man, who lived with the bride in the same hostel back at Abia State University, shared all he saw years back

He exposed how the bride used intercourse to pay for marks in ABSU and how she engaged in runs

A man has called off his wedding to a former student of Abia State University (ABSU) after learning about her bad dealings in the past.

Chichi Ibe, a lady, shared on X that the wedding was supposed to be held on September 23 and she was to attend.

The groom's best man exposed the bride's past

According to Chichi, the groom's best man happened to have stayed in the same hostel with the 30-year-old bride at Abia State University (ABSU) for three years and saw all she did.

The best man revealed how the bride paid for marks with her body and how she took out her pregnancies.

He also exposed how he slept with her and gave her out to friends for runs. The groom eventually called off the wedding despite pleas from the bride. Chichi wrote:

"The wedding I'm supposed to attend on the 23rd of this month has been called off.

"Why? The groom's best man lived in the same hostel with the bride in Absu.

"He saw everything the bride did for three years.

"The abortions, runs, even gave her out for runs, how she paid for marks in school with knacks. How he even laid with her to know how 'sweet' she is before he recommended her to some OGs. He knows the girl first hand.

"Long story short, he told his guy everything despite the girls plea. The guy called off the wedding.

"He and his G are still cool.

"The girl is the one feeling devastated, she's 30 y.o. She's not taking calls, not coming outside.

"Did the guy do the right thing?"

Netizens react to the ABSU ex-student's wedding call off

@SweetMOMdee said:

"He did the right thing. Primarily because he also had something with her. Things like this tend to come out. His friend would hold it against him if he realized after marriage that the guy had dealings with his wife and hid it.

"Sad but as long as he didn’t lie..."

@Nasoebe2 said:

"So the guy is a saint, if women no half of the things guys did before the propose and even while they are married most marriages won't happen or survive a day."

@focus1030 said:

"It's unfortunate that women are always the victims of whatever goes wrong in a relationship. Am not endorsing a woman living a lose life, but who is the saint among the three of them?"

@Ogeshinikese said:

"Hmmm .

"This Is Serious!

"But e for leave her maybe she don change now.

"If na my friend e wan marry, I will not say anything but if na my brother, I go expose her too!"

@Real_DrOMO said:

"The guy is evil to have waited that far to say whatever he said.

"Coincidentally, he was one the guys that spoilt the girl first by giving her out as runs and second by laying her.

"Someone will also wait to spoil his own day of joy. He might not come to X to type such."

